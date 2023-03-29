Man dies following late-night shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Tuscany Pointe Apartments near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road just before 11:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspect information has not yet been released by Phoenix police.

