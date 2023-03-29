Tornado Relief
Man dies following late-night shooting in north Phoenix

Police responded to reports of a shooting near I-17 and Greenway around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to reports of a shooting near I-17 and Greenway around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead following a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Tuscany Pointe Apartments near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road just before 11:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspect information has not yet been released by Phoenix police.

