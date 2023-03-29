Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobb’s press secretary, Josselyn Berry, has resigned hours after posting a controversial tweet that appeared to encourage gun violence just hours after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Tennessee.
The governor’s office confirmed first to Arizona’s Family that Berry resigned overnight after growing pressure from those within her circle and other lawmakers. Minutes later, Hobbs made a public statement which reads as follows:
Berry posted the tweet which featured a screencap of the 1980s film “Gloria” with a woman holding two guns with the caption reading; “Us when we see transphobes.” Hours later, critics, primarily those from the conservative branches of the Arizona legislature called the tweet disturbing and highly inappropriate. By Tuesday night, the Arizona Freedom Caucus, a right-leaning group, called on Hobbs to fire Berry.
News of the tweet spread on social media feeds and popular blogs including the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and other conservative outlets. Ultimately, Twitter removed the post, with a notice saying that Berry had violated the platform’s rules.
