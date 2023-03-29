Tornado Relief
Google Fiber launches high-speed internet service in Mesa

A logo sign outside of a Google Fiber sales office in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 23,...
A logo sign outside of a Google Fiber sales office in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 23, 2015. Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar(WIBW)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa residents officially have another option for high-speed internet as Google Fiber launches service in select neighborhoods.

Google flipped the switch early Wednesday morning with a community event at the Renegade Coffee Company shop near University Road and Priest Drive. Company officials say that they expect to fully cover the city over the next three years with gigabit or faster speeds available to the community.

It’s the second major telecommunications provider to launch fiber-optic service in Mesa. Last year, AT&T announced expanding its multi-gig service to more than 100,000 homes in and around the Mesa area Now other East Valley cities and broadband providers are taking notice. Wyyerd Fiber is slated to hold a fiber-optic groundbreaking at Gilbert Town Hall as it eyes to provide fiber internet to residents in that town.

For more information on Google Fiber or to sign up, click/tap here.

