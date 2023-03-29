Construction begins for new Tempe apartment complex with affordable units 

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Construction began Wednesday morning for a new apartment building in Tempe. It will be located on 1st Street and Farmer Avenue, less than half a mile from Tempe Beach Park and Mill Avenue.

The building, named First & Farmer, will be a seven-story building with 200 apartments. Wexford Developments, the company commissioning the construction, says 180 units will go for the market rate, while 20 will be affordable housing units.

“I’m truly excited that this incredible Wexford Developments project will bring 180 market-rate apartments, as well as 20 affordable units to the Farmer Arts District,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a press release. “This building is aesthetically beautiful, contains forward-thinking sustainability features, and will bring much-needed additional housing to our community.”

An artist rendering of what the apartment complex will look like when completed. (Architekton)

Along with the apartments, there will also be a retail area for any businesses that want to open up shop in the building. First & Farmer amenities include a pool, fitness center, party room, golf simulator, work-from-home office stations, EV charging station, and storage lockers.

Wexford Developments bought the land five years ago, company co-founder Sam Gordon said at the groundbreaking. “[The company] wanted to create something truly unique and special that Tempe hasn’t seen before — from an aesthetic design perspective while including affordable housing,” he said. The company expects construction to be finished in the fall of 2024.

