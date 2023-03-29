First Alert Weather Day coming Thursday with light rain, mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the 50s with mostly clear skies. This afternoon we will see temperatures get into the lower 80s right where we should be this time of year.

Strong winds will pick up today as another low-pressure system moves through our state today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that started at noon today in southeast California and eastern Arizona. Expect to see wind gusts up to 40 mph in that region as the low moves east, and we could see breezy conditions here in the Phoenix area as well.

This low will bring Phoenix spotty showers Thursday, though rainfall totals are expected to be light. One thing we will notice is the difference in temperatures with highs in the mid-60s tomorrow. In the mountains, another round of snow is expected on Thursday. 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible above 6,000 feet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. So far this season, Flagstaff’s airport has recorded 159.9 inches of snow! That’s 70 inches above our average. The sun will return this weekend, and so will the 80-degree temperatures! Enjoy it, because temps are expected to drop again next week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.