Fiesta Bowl kicks off Kindness Arizona tour to serve community and help those in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Bowl Organization kicked off its 3rd annual Kindness Arizona Caravan tour as a way to help those in need across the Valley. From March 28-30, the Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona’s Caravan will stop at six locations to do community service projects like park cleanups, renovating facilities, and making care packages for children with cancer.

The Fiesta Bowl created Kindness Arizona as a way to support the community and offer services on the road after the COVID-19 pandemic. “Who doesn’t want more kindness? Every year, the Fiesta Bowl Organization seeks to add to the kindness quotient with hands-on efforts over multiple days to lead by example and spread kindness to our fellow Arizonans,” said Erik Moses, Fiesta Bowl Executive Director & CEO.

The three-day Kindess Arizona tour will also feature a football field dedication to complete the Fiesta Bowl Sports Complex at O’Neil Park in partnership with BHHS Legacy Foundation, Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority (AZSTA), PNC Bank, and the City of Glendale.

The 2023 Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona schedule of events is listed below:

March 28:

March 29:

Provide Animal Care and Cleaning – Farm Angels Sanctuary in Surprise

Fiesta Bowl Sports Complex Football Field Dedication – O’Neil Park in Glendale

March 30:

Prepare Care Packages for Pediatric Cancer Patients and Families – Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels in Phoenix

Sort and Bundle Emergency Relief Items – GCU CityServe

To learn more about Fiesta Bowl Kindness Arizona, click here.

