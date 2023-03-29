Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

EPA, Local Leaders Testify on Environmental Response to Ohio Train Derailment

By Stetson Miller
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Federal and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency leaders testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, to explain how they have been responding to the East Palestine Ohio train derailment that happened in February.

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) said the hearing was being held to learn more about the government’s environmental response and cleanup efforts.

“This hearing is about them. The citizens of East Palestine. It’s about those worried families who’ve had their lives flipped upside down. It’s about getting them answers and ensuring their long term health,” said Congressman Johnson.

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore told lawmakers that the agency is using one of their most powerful tools to hold Norfolk Southern accountable. She said the EPA issued what is called a unilateral administrative order, which includes a number of directives to identify and clean up contaminated soil and water resources. It requires that the company attend and participate in public meetings at EPA’s request and to post information online. The order also orders the company to pay EPA’s costs for work performed under the order.

She said Norfolk Southern could face consequences if they do not comply.

“If the company fails to complete any of the EPA’s ordered actions, the agency will immediately step in, conduct the necessary work, and then seek punitive damages at up to three times the costs,” said Shore.

Shore also said there has been been tremendous progress in cleanup efforts including removing more than 9 million gallons of liquid waste 10,000 tons of soil and said the pace is picking up “and the job is getting done.”

She also emphasized that the EPA has lead multi-layered air quality testing which is continuing daily at 23 stations throughout the local community.

Shore said that EPA monitors have not detected any volatile organic compounds above established levels of health concerns and added that more than 600 homes have also been screen she said said no sustained or elevated detections of chemicals has been identified.

Director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Anne Vogel said her agency’s priority continues to be overseeing the removal of contaminated soil. She said that work will continue for at least two more months as the railroad removes contaminated soul from under the tracks and works to restore creeks.

“U.S. EPA has brought the most sophisticated technology available to continually monitor and ensure that the air we are all breathing in is Palestine is safe,” said Vogel. “In direct response to community feedback, we have undertaken a robust soil sampling effort. U.S. EPA recently announced that soil samples collected at the park in the village did not show concerning levels of contamination.”

Congressman Johnson asked if environmental officials are taking steps to protect residents from potential contaminants in the soil.

“The steps that we’re taking to protect any soil from contaminating the town are fairly extensive,” said Vogel. “These are very carefully controlled areas that have been built just to store contaminated soil. They’re layered carefully. They’re covered in terms of transport... The tires are washed. There’s street sweepers. We’re doing everything we can to contain even the water that washes the tires of the trucks. We are vacuuming that out and storing that water is because it’s contaminated.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
A suspect is dead following a shooting involving police officers in the parking lot of a...
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting