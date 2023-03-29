Tornado Relief
Cardinals’ ‘Hollywood’ Brown fined $473 for going 126 mph on Loop 101 in Phoenix

Hollywood Brown (left) with his attorney Paul Ramos (right) during his criminal speeding...
Hollywood Brown (left) with his attorney Paul Ramos (right) during his criminal speeding sentencing on 3/29/22(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown learned his punishment for going nearly double the speed limit on the Loop 101 freeway in north Phoenix last year.

Brown was sentenced in Desert Ridge Justice Court on Wednesday morning to a reduced fine of $473 and credit for time served in jail on the day of his arrest. He previously entered a guilty plea in February that was unexpected to the court because Brown’s attorney initially said that he would proceed to a trial.

According to court documents, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper clocked Brown’s speed at 126 miles per hour, nearly double the posted speed limit of 65 on the freeway on Aug. 3, 2022. At the time, he was booked for criminal speeding, spending several hours in jail before being released. In Arizona, driving more than 20 miles per hour is considered “criminal speeding,” a class 3 misdemeanor with penalties of up to a $500 fine, 30 days in jail, and/or a year of probation.

While Brown’s attorney argued to get the case dismissed with a defensive driving class as permitted by state law, Judge Cathy Riggs said that she would treat the case as if anyone else would have been cited with the crime. Justice Riggs also acknowledged Brown’s lack of criminal record during sentencing and his role in the community. Riggs also told Brown that he could file a petition to “set aside” a conviction, which doesn’t remove it from his criminal records but notes that he has completed his sentence.

