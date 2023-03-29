Tornado Relief
Boy dies three days after being pulled out of bathtub at San Tan Valley home

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the boy died on Sunday, three days after he was taken to...
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the boy died on Sunday, three days after he was taken to the hospital.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators confirmed on Tuesday a 4-year-old boy died after he was pulled out of a bathtub at a San Tan Valley home last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the boy died on Sunday, three days after he was taken to the hospital.

Last Thursday, the boy’s mother found him unresponsive in the bathtub at a home near Hunt Highway and Mountain Vista Boulevard. Emergency crews arrived and found the boy was blue and had a weak pulse. He was then flown to a Phoenix hospital.

It’s unknown how long he was underwater. The investigation is ongoing.

