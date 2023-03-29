Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona wildland firefighters begin training for wildfire season

On top of these real-life scenarios, firefighters said getting agencies on the same page will...
On top of these real-life scenarios, firefighters said getting agencies on the same page will make the difference once they’re in the thick of it.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wildland firefighters are preparing for what some experts believe will be a bad wildfire season after recent rains created an abundance of fuel. “It definitely turns out to be a long-tiring summer,” said Terry House, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Captain. “This is the start of expected fire activity statewide.”

Firefighters from different departments and across the state are training for what’s ahead, including imagining a dire situation with crews entering a fire shelter, the last resort for safety on the front lines. They also game-planned around a sand table, a tool to strategize against the flames. In addition, the firefighters brushed up on their skills in pumping water from a body of water instead of a hydrant.

One crewmember told us the difference between fighting a structure fire compared to the wildlands. “It’s the unpredictability of the fire?” asked Arizona’s Family reporter David Caltabiano. “Absolutely, Arizona we have the winds, constantly change direction, the fuel this year is really heavy,” House replied.

On top of these real-life scenarios, firefighters said getting agencies on the same page will make the difference once they’re in the thick of it. “Successful firefighting is a team effort, that’s why we do this event, to have co-operators and ourselves work cohesively so when we get on to the fire line, we all work as a great team to accomplish that mission, “said wildland firefighter Matt Rust.

For tips on protecting your home during wildfire season, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

More than 60% of people said they are worried that wedding season will strain their finances.
Save the date? Start saving. Guests expect to shell out $611 per wedding
The crash happened near 15th and Myrtle avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue.
Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix
Corinna Theresa Dietz was booked into jail on one count of arson of an occupied structure.
Phoenix woman accused of trying to burn house down so sister can’t get money from sale
The city must provide proof of their work and evidence of their results in compliance with this...
Phoenix homeless shelters facing challenges after judge rules ‘The Zone’ must go