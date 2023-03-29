Tornado Relief
Argument ends in shooting at Super 8 motel in Tempe

A heavy police presence blocked off the entrance to the motel.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police say an argument ended with one person being shot at a Tempe motel early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to the Super 8 motel on Apache Boulevard, east of Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, paramedics found a person, who has not been identified, with two gunshot wounds. Officers say that person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect took off from the scene just before police arrived. At this time, detectives believe that the suspect and a victim had some sort of argument that escalated. Video from the scene showed officers actively securing the crime scene as they work to gather details on a possible suspect. Police say this was an isolated incident and that there is no public threat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Tempe PD’s non-emergency line at 480-350-8311

