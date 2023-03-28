University of Arizona releases independent campus safety report following deadly shooting

TUCSON, AZ (13 News) - The University of Arizona hosted a news conference Monday to discuss an independent campus safety report commissioned following the shooting death of professor Dr. Thomas Meixner last year. University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins promised the review days after Meixner was shot on campus on Oct. 5, 2022. The report details a list of key findings and areas of improvement for the university. The PAX Group, which created the report, found UArizona didn’t have consistent training, awareness, or safety reporting and security concerns. The Threat Assessment Management Team website also wasn’t commonly used to report concerns.

Robbins announced a new interim chief safety officer, who will be in charge of implementing the recommendations from the report. “This report reveals there were systemic issues across our university that should have been identified and corrected. I’m angry at myself that I didn’t do more to prevent this tragedy and most of all, I’m angry at the man who took from us our loved one, friend and colleague,” Robbins said. The full report, created by the PAX Group, can be read HERE and at https://www.arizona.edu/issues .

Former student Murad Dervish, who had a history of violence , has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. Also, on Monday, 13 News’ Shelby Slaughter reported that Meixner’s family filed a notice of claim. A claim is usually filed when a lawsuit is forthcoming. The family is seeking $9 million from the school. The University of Arizona did try to get Dervish charged twice before the fatal shooting. But in both cases, the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence.

