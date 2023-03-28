March Mayhem
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

The St. Mary’s Academy students say they’re showing a new way to look at a two-thousand-year-old formula.
Two students in Louisiana a math discovery that's 2,000 years in the making. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:59 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two high school seniors from New Orleans East have caused a stir among mathematicians at a recent conference.

The St. Mary’s Academy students say they’re showing a new way to look at a two-thousand-year-old formula.

You might remember, or happily forgot, the Pythagorean theorem from high school.

If you need a refresher, the term a squared plus b squared equals c squared--- is a basic part of geometry and all the advanced maths.

It’s used to calculate all sorts of things from construction to GPS.

While more than 350 proofs are known to show why it works, 17-year-olds Calcea Johnson and Ne’kiya Jackson presented what they believe are four more brand-new proofs at the American Mathematical Society Southeastern Regional Conference in Atlanta.

What’s more, since the theory is the basis of trigonometry, it’s said there are no trigonometric proofs. But these young ladies say differently.

Their presentation got a lot of attention. A high level of interest in a group more geared toward collegiate and professional mathematicians.

“I saw like a bunch of people like this, and like, writing down stuff and pulling up things on their computers like, oh, like the connections and I was like, wow, they really connected with this,” Johnson said.

“Afterwards, we got a lot of congratulations,” Jackson said. “Some people apparently started recording.”

Catherine Roberts, the executive director of the American Mathematical Society, said the organization is thrilled to have young people with such a deep interest in math research. She is encouraging the students to submit their work for peer review.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

