Suspect dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Surprise early Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to initial reports of a shooting around 12:40 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter near Grand Avenue and Bell Road. While details on what led up to the incident are extremely limited, but Surprise Police confirmed a suspect is dead, and that the shooting involved officers. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

