Surprise Squad gas giveaway hits up Fry’s grocery store in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With gas prices climbing again, the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to help Valley residents out by paying for their gas. So Gibby Parra and the team went to Fry’s Fuel Center in North Phoenix where he found one man at the pump about to fill up, but Gibby told him to put his wallet away.

“A little goes a long way,” the driver smiled. “Just the fact that you’re able to give back to the community like this, I love it. I’m just glad I was able to take advantage of this.”

Gibby moved on to a man named John who had pulled up to a nearby pump. He said his wife just had knee replacement surgery and was not currently getting a paycheck, so the free gas would help them make ends meet. He said his wife was watching Good Morning Arizona and told John to dash out and get some gas.

From there, Gibby came across a woman who was talking to her husband on the phone as she was about to fill up her tank. “Hi, hubby,” Gibby yelled at her phone as she put it on speaker. “I’m Gibby with Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and as part of the Valley Toyota Dealers, we want to give you free gas. Is it okay if we give your wife free gas?”

“Yes sir!” her husband shouted over the phone.

Gibby then approached a man named Adrian and gave him a fist bump. Adrian said his truck was at pump 13. Gibby told him that a lot of times 13 is considered an unlucky number, but not on this day. On top of filling up his tank, he handed him a gift card worth $200. Adrian said it was an awesome gift because he was currently between assignments and had to watch his budget.

As Gibby wrapped up the segment, a woman in a car pulled up behind him and waved at him through the car’s window. “Hi, do you want some gas?” Gibby asked. “You made it just in time. You’re the last one.” She smiled and thanked Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad for the assistance.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.