Phoenix woman accused of trying to burn house down so sister can’t get money from sale

Corinna Theresa Dietz was booked into jail on one count of arson of an occupied structure.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman attempted to burn a house to the ground last week so her sister couldn’t get half of the money from the home being sold, police said. According to court paperwork, Corinna Theresa Dietz bought a home with her mother in 2019, and the deed was written that if the house was sold, Dietz would get all the money. But the mother moved and wrote the money from the sale would be put in a trust where Dietz and her sister would get the money. Police said Dietz didn’t know of the change, so when her mother died and sold the home, she became “enraged” that she’d have to split the money with her sister. On March 20, Dietz recorded herself pouring gasoline throughout the house and lighting five different fires, according to court paperwork.

Police didn’t say how they found Dietz, but she was arrested on Monday. During an interview with investigators, police said Dietz admitted to pouring the gas and using a lighter to start the fires. She also claims she poured gasoline on herself and thought about killing herself but decided against it when she thought about her kids. She was booked into jail on one count of arson of an occupied structure. Her bond was set at $5,000.

