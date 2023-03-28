March Mayhem
Noticeably warmer Tuesday for Phoenix, but changes on the way

By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for noticeably warmer conditions on Tuesday in the Valley with a forecasted high of 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will give way to clear skies by the afternoon with light winds.

Temperatures look to be a degree or two warmer tomorrow before a storm system brings big weather changes Wednesday. Winds will also be breezy across the state tomorrow with the approach of the storm.

An area of low pressure currently off the Oregon coast is forecast to drop south today and then push onshore Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring light rain and snow to Arizona, along with gusty winds and a big cool-down. The Valley’s rain chances are only near 20 percent, mainly Thursday afternoon. But temperatures will take a tumble from the low 80s Wednesday to the mid-60s Thursday, with 15-25 mile per hour winds forecast.

In the mountains, snow levels will drop to about 5000 feet. Snow amounts should be somewhat light, with 1-3 inches expected in Flagstaff on Thursday. The quick-moving storm is set to exit Arizona Friday morning with a dry and warmer weekend to follow. Temperatures are likely to be back in the 80s by Saturday and Sunday in the Valley.

