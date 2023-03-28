March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mesa police identify 22-year-old killed in flash fire at defense company

A 22-year-old man died last week after a flash fire at a defense company in Mesa.
A 22-year-old man died last week after a flash fire at a defense company in Mesa.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have identified the man who was killed while moving explosive materials at a defense company headquarters in northeast Mesa early last Thursday.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Jake Tilley died in what’s being called a “flash fire” after flammable materials combusted in the early morning hours on Mar. 23. Crews responded to Talley Defense Systems located just north of the Red Mountain Loop 202 and Higley Road. When they arrived, they entered the building involved and extinguished a small fire. Employees told emergency crews that a Tilley was still inside. When firefighters made their way into the building, they found him dead.

No other details regarding the investigation have been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Paying more for college? Arizona universities eye tuition increase
Guests paying more to attend weddings
Rising costs associated with inflation and higher-than-typical labor costs are leading to...
Arizona’s state universities propose tuition increases for upcoming school year