Mesa police identify 22-year-old killed in flash fire at defense company

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have identified the man who was killed while moving explosive materials at a defense company headquarters in northeast Mesa early last Thursday.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Jake Tilley died in what’s being called a “flash fire” after flammable materials combusted in the early morning hours on Mar. 23. Crews responded to Talley Defense Systems located just north of the Red Mountain Loop 202 and Higley Road. When they arrived, they entered the building involved and extinguished a small fire. Employees told emergency crews that a Tilley was still inside. When firefighters made their way into the building, they found him dead.

No other details regarding the investigation have been released.

