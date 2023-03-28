Men arrested for robbing Glendale jewelry store sentenced to over 36 years in prison

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has sentenced four men accused of robbing over $1.5 million and threatening employees at a Glendale jewelry store last March. On Monday, a judge sentenced Gary Wayne Freeny, Monta Lamont Harris, Deandre Donte Haven, and Kenneth Ray Walton Jr to serve a combined total of 36.75 years in prison.

The sentencing comes one year after Freeny, Harris, Daven, and Walton walked inside a Jared Jewelry store on 75th Avenue and Bell Road and robbed $1.5 million in jewelry and cash. They zip-tied employees and customers and held them at gunpoint during the robbery, police said.

Each defendant pleaded guilty to felony charges of one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of armed robbery. The sentencing for each defendant is listed below:

Gary Wayne Freeny- 10.5 years

Monta Lamont Harris- 11.25 years

Deandre Donte Haven- 7 years

Kenneth Ray Walton Jr- 8 years

“The victims in this case lived through terrifying moments as they feared for their lives at the hands of criminals,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Our office was relentless in the pursuit of justice for those nine individuals inside the store; the money and jewelry taken were recovered.”

