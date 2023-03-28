Tornado Relief
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother

Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother.(Clark County District Court)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman who allegedly told a 911 dispatcher that she murdered her mother will not face the death penalty, according to prosecutors.

Hend Bustami, 28, is accused of killing her mother, Afaf Hassanen, on Oct. 26, 2022. Bustami reportedly called 911 to report her mother’s death before driving out of state, eventually being taken into custody by California Highway Patrol in Barstow.

Bustami was indicted by a grand jury on March 22 but prosecutors said on March 27 that they would not be pursuing the death penalty. Bustami pleaded not guilty.

The grand jury was presented evidence against Bustami, including photos from her California arrest that show her cut-up hands and bloodstains on her face and body. Evidence also included a 911 call that police say was made by Bustami in which she admits to killing her mother.

Caption

When the dispatcher asks the caller if they need fire or medical, the caller says, “Medical, I think I killed my mommy.”

When the dispatcher asks the caller, “Why do you think you killed your mom?” the caller responded, “’Cuz I did. I murdered her.”

The caller proceeds to tell the dispatcher that they broke a table and “cut her neck off.”

The grand jury was also shown gruesome crime scene photos, including a photo of a table surrounded by broken glass.

Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother.(Clark County District Court)

Bustami was previously arrested by LVMPD on Aug. 31 for misconduct at Harry Reid International Airport. According to an arrest report, police were dispatched to the Chili’s restaurant in the airport for skipping out on her tab.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Bustami, appeared to be drunk and was belligerent with officers. Bustami claimed she was being harassed because “cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her,” an arrest report said.

