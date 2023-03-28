House gives preliminary approval for proposal to increase pay for Arizona teachers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A proposal to boost teacher pay across the state by $10,000 received preliminary approval Tuesday in the state House. Rep. Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, said he’s unsure when his bill will get a full vote on the House floor.

The bill appears to be split along partisan lines, with GOP supporters saying the extra money is needed to help Arizona address its current teacher staffing shortage.

Democrats have repeatedly said they also want to raise teacher pay, but they want those raises built in permanently and as part of a bipartisan budget. Last week Gov. Katie Hobbs signaled she might veto the legislation if it makes it to her desk.

