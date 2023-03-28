March Mayhem
Granite Creek Park in Prescott to potentially reopen week after sewage cleanup

City crews have been working around the clock to disinfect the area and pull potential contaminants from the ground.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain and snowmelt caused the city of Prescott’s sewage system to overflow, but that toxic mess could be coming to an end. The sewage threatened the waterways, forcing the city to close Granite Creek Park. After a week of cleanup, city leaders are hopeful the park can reopen at noon on Tuesday.

The city says they were able to stop the sewage from getting into any of the water, but sewage can carry pathogens, bacteria, and other compounds that could be harmful to your health. Residents were asked to stay out of closed areas and avoid walking or driving through contaminated regions to prevent the spread of bacteria.

City crews have been working around the clock to disinfect the area and pull potential contaminants from the ground. “The cleanup is, as you see, a big vacuum truck. We use rakes and collect any debris. We also collect soil down to a certain point so that we can remove any kind of contamination. We also use bleach as a disinfectant,” said Prescott utilities manager Steven Olfers.

Olfers is reassuring Prescott residents the water is safe to drink. The water runs on a separate, closed system, and surface water isn’t a source for the city’s drinking water.

