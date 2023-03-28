March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs vetoes grocery tax ban bill, allowing Arizona cities to continue taxing groceries

File photo of grocery store.
File photo of grocery store.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed on Tuesday a controversial food tax bill that would have prevented cities and municipalities from taxing groceries.

According to a letter sent to the legislature, Hobbs believes the bills, which conservatives billed as a way for families to save on food costs, would not eliminate costs onto consumers, but rather shift the responsibility to the state. Last week, Hobbs explained that many local governments rely on such a tax for funding public safety services like police and fire departments, and traffic infrastructure, among others.

The letter reads as follows:

Last month, Arizona’s Family reported that the bill sponsors say no food taxes could mean $50-100 a month of savings for Arizonans. So“They have said that they want to help with inflation relief and provide relief,” he said. “So I think that’s a disappointment.” Senate President Warren Petersen (R) said According to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, 70 of the 91 cities and towns in our state currently have a food tax. Bigger cities like Phoenix and Tucson do not.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

GOP supporters saying the extra money is needed to help Arizona address its current teacher...
House gives preliminary approval for proposal to increase pay for Arizona teachers
House gives preliminary approval to proposal raising teacher pay in Arizona
The traffic light was recently installed along US 93 at the "Last Stop" convenience store in...
New traffic light sparks turf war between ADOT and Mohave County officials
New traffic light sparks turf war between ADOT and Mohave County officials