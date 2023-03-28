Gov. Hobbs vetoes grocery tax ban bill, allowing Arizona cities to continue taxing groceries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed on Tuesday a controversial food tax bill that would have prevented cities and municipalities from taxing groceries.
According to a letter sent to the legislature, Hobbs believes the bills, which conservatives billed as a way for families to save on food costs, would not eliminate costs onto consumers, but rather shift the responsibility to the state. Last week, Hobbs explained that many local governments rely on such a tax for funding public safety services like police and fire departments, and traffic infrastructure, among others.
The letter reads as follows:
Last month, Arizona’s Family reported that the bill sponsors say no food taxes could mean $50-100 a month of savings for Arizonans. So“They have said that they want to help with inflation relief and provide relief,” he said. “So I think that’s a disappointment.” Senate President Warren Petersen (R) said According to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, 70 of the 91 cities and towns in our state currently have a food tax. Bigger cities like Phoenix and Tucson do not.
