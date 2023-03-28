Gov. Hobbs vetoes grocery tax ban bill, allowing Arizona cities to continue taxing groceries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed on Tuesday a controversial food tax bill that would have prevented cities and municipalities from taxing groceries.

According to a letter sent to the legislature, Hobbs believes the bills, which conservatives billed as a way for families to save on food costs, would not eliminate costs onto consumers, but rather shift the responsibility to the state. Last week, Hobbs explained that many local governments rely on such a tax for funding public safety services like police and fire departments, and traffic infrastructure, among others.

The letter reads as follows:

I have vetoed SB 1063. I’ve heard from dozens of local leaders about the impact this legislation would have on municipalities. From potential cuts to service-including public safety-to increased property taxes, it’s clear that this bill doesn’t actually eliminate costs for our residents. It simply moves those costs around. The bill, originally unveiled as a way to mitigate inflation, does not take effect for more than two years. What’s more, it does nothing for the more than 800,000 Arizonans who use SNAP and WIC benefits for their groceries, as these constituents are already exempt from the tax. Let’s work together to provide real relief for Arizonans struggling with higher costs.

Last month, Arizona’s Family reported that the bill sponsors say no food taxes could mean $50-100 a month of savings for Arizonans. So“They have said that they want to help with inflation relief and provide relief,” he said. “So I think that’s a disappointment.” Senate President Warren Petersen (R) said According to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, 70 of the 91 cities and towns in our state currently have a food tax. Bigger cities like Phoenix and Tucson do not.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.