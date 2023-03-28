Glendale police: Street racing, red-light running, and DUI suspected in fiery crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say a fiery crash may have been the result of street racing along a stretch of Peoria Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to Ofc. Gina Winn, officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Peoria after two cars crashed into each other around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say they believe that two vehicles were racing along Peoria when they allegedly ran the red light. where one of them crashed into another vehicle that then rolled over several times before coming to a stop. Police say at that point, the suspect’s vehicle burst into flames. Those inside the suspect’s car took off on foot but were later found at a nearby hospital. The suspect reportedly suffered serious injuries while the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While details on what led up to the crash or the other alleged street racer have not been released, authorities confirmed that a DUI investigation is underway. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.