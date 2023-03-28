March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Glendale police: Street racing, red-light running, and DUI suspected in fiery crash

Glendale police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a truck early Monday morning at...
Glendale police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a truck early Monday morning at 67th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say a fiery crash may have been the result of street racing along a stretch of Peoria Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to Ofc. Gina Winn, officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Peoria after two cars crashed into each other around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say they believe that two vehicles were racing along Peoria when they allegedly ran the red light. where one of them crashed into another vehicle that then rolled over several times before coming to a stop. Police say at that point, the suspect’s vehicle burst into flames. Those inside the suspect’s car took off on foot but were later found at a nearby hospital. The suspect reportedly suffered serious injuries while the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While details on what led up to the crash or the other alleged street racer have not been released, authorities confirmed that a DUI investigation is underway. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Paying more for college? Arizona universities eye tuition increase
Guests paying more to attend weddings
Rising costs associated with inflation and higher-than-typical labor costs are leading to...
Arizona’s state universities propose tuition increases for upcoming school year
Phoenix woman loses unborn baby to alleged drunk driver