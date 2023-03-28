March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chandler police searching for man wanted in domestic violence shooting

Chandler police are looking for Alan Burgener, 40, in connection with the shooting of his...
Chandler police are looking for Alan Burgener, 40, in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend Monday morning.(Courtesy: Chandler Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) — Chandler police have identified a man wanted in a domestic violence-related shooting that sent a neighborhood into lockdown on Monday. Officers are searching for 40-year-old Alan Burgener.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a shooting on Santa Anna Street, near Ray and Dobson roads. They quickly found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was shot during a fight with her ex-boyfriend, Burgener. Investigators say Burgener ran from the house after the shooting, broke into a nearby apartment, and stole a car. The shooting led to a lockdown of several area schools as officers searched the neighborhood.

He’s believed to be in a silver 2017 Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and a Washington state license plate of BHF3410. Anyone who sees Burgener or the car is asked to call 911 and stressed that he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to Chandler police, Burgener has previously been connected to other crimes, including assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, trafficking of stolen property, and multiple drug-related offenses. He does not have a permanent address but has family and other contacts in Mesa.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

.
Surprise Squad gas giveaway hits up Fry’s grocery store in north Phoenix
MCSO has not released information on suspects yet.
3 injured after shooting at house party in Buckeye
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
A 22-year-old man died last week after a flash fire at a defense company in Mesa.
Mesa police identify 22-year-old killed in flash fire at defense company