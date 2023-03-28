Chandler police searching for man wanted in domestic violence shooting

CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) — Chandler police have identified a man wanted in a domestic violence-related shooting that sent a neighborhood into lockdown on Monday. Officers are searching for 40-year-old Alan Burgener.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a shooting on Santa Anna Street, near Ray and Dobson roads. They quickly found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was shot during a fight with her ex-boyfriend, Burgener. Investigators say Burgener ran from the house after the shooting, broke into a nearby apartment, and stole a car. The shooting led to a lockdown of several area schools as officers searched the neighborhood.

Chandler Police are actively searching for the suspect involved in a shooting yesterday in Chandler. If you have information regarding this individual, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.#ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/oYJmLFYYiI — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 28, 2023

He’s believed to be in a silver 2017 Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and a Washington state license plate of BHF3410. Anyone who sees Burgener or the car is asked to call 911 and stressed that he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to Chandler police, Burgener has previously been connected to other crimes, including assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, trafficking of stolen property, and multiple drug-related offenses. He does not have a permanent address but has family and other contacts in Mesa.

