Arizona’s state universities propose tuition increases for upcoming school year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s three public state universities are proposing tuition increases for the upcoming school year, which starts in August.

Tuition at Arizona State University varies depending on the college you’re enrolled in, but for journalism students, tuition costs nearly $13,000 for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Keep in mind, that’s just tuition. After you add housing costs, a meal plan, books, and parking, you’re close to $30,000 or more.

Dorms like Taylor Place in downtown cost more than $10,000 a year and that’s with a roommate. Under ASU’s proposal, tuition in the Fall would increase for in-state students who live on campus by 3% or $330. For out-of-state students who live on campus, it jumps to 5% or nearly $1,500.

Northern Arizona University wants to increase tuition by 3% for undergraduate in-state students for the next school year. Housing would also go up more than 4% under the proposal and meal plans would increase 6%.

Meanwhile, at the University of Arizona, officials want to raise tuition for incoming students by 3% for Arizona residents and 4% for non-residents starting this Fall. The school says the rate hikes would only apply to new students.

We talked to ASU students about paying for college and if they think their education is worth the sticker price.

“Honestly no, I think there’s certain programs, I believe so yes, my master’s program, but with undergraduate, I don’t believe that the increase in the price would reflect my quality of education,” ASU student Kenisha Kinnie said.

The Arizona Board of Regents will host a virtual public hearing on March 28th where current and incoming students can comment on these tuition proposals. On April 20th, the board is expected to vote on tuition and fees for the upcoming school year along with setting maximum tuition growth rates for the five school years after that.

