March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Yavapai County judge has cases reassigned after a DUI arrest

Hancock has been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the...
Hancock has been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that all cases currently assigned to a Yavapai County Superior Court judge recently arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI will be reassigned to other judges. The high court also said the Commission on Judicial Conduct will conduct any investigation it believes appropriate involving Celé Hancock, who was arrested by Prescott police on March 19.

After getting a call about a possibly impaired driver, police said Hancock was found parked outside a grocery store. She drove off before being pulled over by a police officer.

According to police, Hancock showed signs of alcohol consumption and she failed several sobriety tests. Police said breath tests showed Hancock initially had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.158% with later tests at 0.219% and 0.214% —all far above Arizona’s DUI threshold of 0.08% for drivers. State law defines extreme DUI for drivers who have a blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or higher.

Police said Hancock was cited and released. “No person is above the law. This rule applies equally to judges,” John Napper, the presiding judge of the Yavapai County court, said in a statement Monday. “I am certain this criminal case will proceed as it would with anyone else. “I also believe the Commission on Judicial Conduct will conduct a complete and thorough investigation,” Napper added. “The Yavapai County Superior Court is prepared to assist and cooperate with the commission to complete its work.”

Hancock has been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010. A call to Hancock’s office Monday seeking comment on her case wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

MCSO has not released information on suspects yet.
3 injured after shooting at house party in Buckeye
He was taken into custody for felony warrants, including sexual misconduct with a minor,...
Alleged Phoenix child molester accused of faking death to run away to Indiana
Last Stop gas station in White Hills, Arizona
New traffic light sparks turf war between ADOT and Mohave County officials
New traffic light sparks turf war between ADOT and Mohave County officials
He had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the shooting death near Mesa, Arizona.
Arizona gov steps in; scheduled execution unlikely next week