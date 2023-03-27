Warm temps next few days: late-week storm could bring isolated showers to Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure, albeit pretty weak, still gives us some nice weather around the Grand Canyon State today. While temps are still running below average, that high will be around for a couple more days, allowing us to warm up even more. We could see highs in the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, another storm out in the Pacific will move our way. Right now, it’s set for a glancing blow with winds, clouds, and lower temperatures.

The storm will also bring a chance for snow to the mountains and isolated showers to the deserts. Right now, we’d put the rain chances at a slim 20% on Thursday afternoon and evening, with a slightly better chance for scattered snow showers in the mountains. So how dry is the system? The latest precipitation forecasts from NOAA suggest the Valley will be lucky to see any measurable rain while might get the rain gauges to “tip” in northern portions of the state. We also could see a coating of snow by Friday morning.

After that, warm temperatures return for next weekend, with highs reaching the low-80s by Sunday and looking like the 80s for much of the following week.

