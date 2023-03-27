Temperatures in the 80s expected this week in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! Hopefully, you had a great weekend! The weather was perfect for outdoor activities. Our high-temperature today was 72 degrees. We should be near 81 degrees this time of the year, but luckily we were not near our record of 100 degrees set back in 1988!

We have only hit 80+ degrees three times so far this year. That is the fewest number in the 2000s. On average, we should have had around 16 to 17 80+ degree days by now. High pressure will build across the region through Wednesday, bringing a warming trend across the state, and dry conditions are expected through the beginning of the week.

To start Monday off, we are looking at temperatures in the lower 70s across the Valley. The warm-up will take us to the lower 80s by Wednesday. But it won’t last long! We are tracking our next weather maker, which will approach the region Wednesday night, and will bump rain chances up to about 20% Thursday in the Valley. It will also create gusty conditions, especially near the mountains in northern and eastern Arizona.

Rainfall totals look extremely light around Metro Phoenix, with a tenth of an inch possible, and some higher totals, possibly over half an inch, are possible in the higher terrain to our north. Because the rain should be light, we aren’t expecting any major impacts regarding flooding in the already inundated creeks and streams. We will closely monitor snowfall totals over the next couple of days.

Once that system exits the state, temperatures will get slightly warmer jumping to 80 degrees by the weekend, but still cooler than normal for this time of the year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.