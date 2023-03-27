Shelter-in-place lifted after search for suspect search locks down Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler Police say a shelter-in-place has been lifted as detectives investigate a shooting in Chandler.

Officers say the shooting stems from a domestic violence incident that happened near Dobson and Ray Roads around 11:30 a.m. One person was hospitalized but the exact shooting location nor what led up to the shooting have not been released. Some schools in the area had entered into modified lockdowns or lockouts as officers swarmed the neighborhood searching for the suspect. Witnesses told Arizona’s Family say some retail stores had also been under lockdown.

We are investigating a domestic violence shooting with a known suspect. At this time, the suspect is still at large. Nearby schools will remain on lockdown/modified lockdown, and we are still asking for citizens to avoid this area. Further updates via Twitter. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 27, 2023

Dobson Road has since reopened between Ray Road and Galveston Street. Drivers and residents should expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

