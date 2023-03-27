March Mayhem
Police: Man charged after swinging machete at people, stealing police cruiser

Police in Vermont said Jeremy Way, 51, was charged after swinging a machete at others and stealing a police car.(Essex County Sheriff's Office)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont has been charged after police said he was allegedly swinging a machete at people. When he was handcuffed and put in a police cruiser, officers said he somehow escaped his restraints and stole the vehicle.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a call at a Lunenburg home Friday evening. Someone had made a report saying 51-year-old Jeremy Way was swinging a machete at people at the location. When they arrived, officers said they took Way into custody.

While Way was handcuffed and in the vehicle, authorities said he was able to escape from his restraints and steal the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by several other departments in the search for Way. They eventually found him in the woods near the police cruiser and took him into custody for a second time.

Way has been charged with escape, aggravated domestic assault and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

