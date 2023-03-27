March Mayhem
OYS Podcast: How to extend the life of your appliances

Home appliances like refrigerators, washing and drying machines, gas or electric stovetops, and microwaves can get pricey.
By Gary Harper
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Appliances sure do make our lives easier, and when they break down, a repair bill can be pricey. So, what little things can you do now to extend the life of appliances? That’s what we’re talking about on the On Your Side podcast.

Refrigerators keep your food cold, but it’s probably working harder than it should be. So, clean out the coils found on the back of the appliances. “Clean coils just seem to be one of the basic and easiest things. It takes like 10 minutes,” said Ben Schlitchter, an appliance repairman who joined us on On Your Side’s podcast.

He’s known for posting “How to” videos on YouTube which have a massive following with more than 25 million views. In the videos, Schlitchter gives free advice on how to fix a broken appliance yourself before calling out a technician. Ben’s “How To” videos cover just about every appliance, and he says he’s glad to help people out and save them money if they’re just willing to try it on their own first.

“There’s a good many people who won’t even want to risk it,” he said. “They don’t want to buy the tools. Not everyone has a screwdriver.” To hear the entire On Your Side podcast, just click on the arrow. And to look at Ben’s YouTube videos, click the following link: https://www.youtube.com/@bensappliancesandjunk

Broken Appliance? Tips To Fix It Yourself For Free
