March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One person critical following shooting at Scottsdale nightclub

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.(MGN ONLINE)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Scottsdale police were called to a shooting at a nightclub near Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Scottsdale police say the incident involved multiple people, but there is no immediate threat to the community. An investigation is underway, and no information on a suspect is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police

Latest News

ADOT urges drivers to be patient and drive slowly if you come across a roadway with them.
Arizona Department of Transportation sees rise in potholes following busy winter
Jereme Cosby had been in an Arizona prison since 2005 after he was sentenced out of Mohave...
Arizona prison inmate dies, being investigated as a homicide
Glendale police were called to a shooting near 67th and Glendale Avenues.
Two teens injured in Glendale shooting; no arrests
The shooting happened near the Central Arizona Shelter Services at 12th and Madison streets,...
Police seek tips after woman killed, man hurt in shooting near downtown Phoenix shelter