One person critical following shooting at Scottsdale nightclub

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Scottsdale police were called to a shooting at a nightclub near Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Scottsdale police say the incident involved multiple people, but there is no immediate threat to the community. An investigation is underway, and no information on a suspect is available at this time.

