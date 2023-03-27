New week, new storm system

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be a quiet start to the new week across Arizona. Look for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and below-average temperatures across the state. In the Valley, look for an afternoon high of 73 degrees. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 81 degrees.

The exception to the light winds will be the Colorado River Valley in Western Arizona where gusty conditions are expected today, thanks to a pressure gradient driven by an area of high-pressure building over our region. High pressure will lead to a nice warm-up that brings the Valley to the upper 70s tomorrow and low 80s Wednesday. Winds will pick up statewide Wednesday as a low-pressure system approaches from the northwest.

On Thursday, snow is expected in the high country, although snow levels and amounts are yet to be determined. That forecast should come into focus a bit more in the next day or so, but in general, this looks to be a colder storm, so flooding is less of a concern. Valley rain chances are currently at about 20% for Thursday, but it will be much cooler in the 60s.

A dry and warmer weekend will follow across the state.

