Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix; police searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a suspect is still on the run after a shooting in Phoenix late Sunday night left a man hospitalized.

It all happened near 25th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say that a family member took the victim, identified only as a man, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but information about the moments that led up to the shooting or any possible motives is still unclear.

Detectives have since arrived at the shooting scene to determine more about what happened. Officers did confirm that detectives are looking for a suspect. An investigation remains underway.

