March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix; police searching for suspect

Police restricted a portion of the area near 25th Avenue and Thunderbird Road through the early...
Police restricted a portion of the area near 25th Avenue and Thunderbird Road through the early morning hours on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a suspect is still on the run after a shooting in Phoenix late Sunday night left a man hospitalized.

It all happened near 25th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say that a family member took the victim, identified only as a man, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but information about the moments that led up to the shooting or any possible motives is still unclear.

Detectives have since arrived at the shooting scene to determine more about what happened. Officers did confirm that detectives are looking for a suspect. An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

1 in 64 (or 1.6%) 4-year-olds are on the spectrum in Arizona.
CDC: More Arizona kids are being diagnosed with autism than ever before
STUDY: Rise in kids diagnosed with autism across Arizona
Police blocked off a large stretch of road as detectives worked to piece together the accident.
Bicyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash near Loop 101 in north Phoenix
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
One person critical following shooting at Scottsdale nightclub