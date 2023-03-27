March Mayhem
LIVE: Gov. Hobbs, state officials talk about wildfire season preparations

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Hobbs and the Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management are giving an update on the statewide preparation for wildfire season on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Wildfire season is almost here, and the governor will be giving an update on the anticipated climate conditions and fire behavior for the rest of the year. “We’ve seen a lot of rain this year, but we know temperatures will soon start warming up, meaning we have a high likelihood for fire activity throughout our state,” Gov. Hobbs said. Officials will also share safety tips to wrap up the seasonal outlook report.

Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor updated Arizona’s short-term drought conditions with a decrease of 4% in the “abnormally dry” category, but another 25% of the state remains an “abnormally dry” state. With regard to snowpack, Arizona’s is at its 4th highest season-to-date level since record-keeping started in 1987. “While the snow and rain have helped significantly, the potential for large-scale, possibly long-duration incidents exists in southern Arizona due to the overgrowth of fine fuel such as grasses and brush,” said DFFM Fire Management Officer John Truett.

While there are no restrictions in place so far, it is up to everyone to prevent wildfires by paying attention to the weather, being aware of their surroundings, putting out all campfire and fire pit blazes, and more.

You can stay up to date on Arizona’s drought conditions by downloading our First Alert Weather app. You can check rainfall totals, view current conditions, and much more. Click/tap here.

