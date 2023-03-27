March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died

The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother, identified by family as 27-year-old Florencia Ramirez, died in the same area, authorities said.(Source: Luciana Urbano Vargas, KION via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) - The body of a 7-year-old boy was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother died in the same area, authorities said.

The woman was seen floating near Moss Landing after someone reported encountering a 3-year-old boy unattended on the beach in Monterey County.

The little boy said that his mother and brother were missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Crews are searching the waters for a missing child. (KION, LUCIANA URBANO VARGAS, CNN)

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Searchers combed the shoreline and water for the woman’s other son.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that the body of the missing 7-year-old boy was recovered by divers near Moss Landing’s boat launch.

Her family identified the woman as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

Sheriff’s investigators are not yet sure how the mother and son ended up in the water, but they speculated it’s possible the boy began to drown and his mother went in to rescue him, succumbing herself, SFGate reported Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
New River family seeking help as 13-year-old battles cancer
In late April, Carmella will turn 14. Her family’s wish is to give her a few more years to live.
New River family hopes new stem cell trial will prolong life of teen with ovarian cancer
ADOT crews working to fix potholes across Arizona