Birth control carries various health benefits besides contraception, doctor says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are all kinds of reasons why those with uteruses take birth control. The hormone-based pills can have more of an impact beyond pregnancy prevention. Dr. Sharon Thompson came to the studio to talk about them.

“They have so many benefits. Birth control reduces uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, and colon cancer,” the doctor said. “Many women have heavy bleeding with periods or their periods don’t come every month.” Dr. Thompson also said that birth control can manage symptoms like mood swings.

“The pill has a lot of benefits because, during the month, hormones go up and down in a particular cycle,” she said. “There’s so many benefits around keeping hormone levels smooth around the month as opposed to ups and downs.” In some cases, eliminating periods can be helpful.

Dr. Thompson suggested staying aware of the symptoms that could be caused by birth control, such as blood clotting, aggressive migraines, etc. “Endometriosis is a very painful disorder; birth control pills can help with that too,” she said. “Birth control pills are a first-line treatment for endometriosis.”

Regarding implants, IUDs, and injections, the doctor said not all the benefits of the pill are the same as those of implants and injections but that painful period relief can be helped by them as well.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.