Bicyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash near Loop 101 in north Phoenix

Police blocked off a large stretch of road as detectives worked to piece together the accident.
Police blocked off a large stretch of road as detectives worked to piece together the accident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a car early Monday morning, just off the Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, not far from the off-ramp of the Loop 101 freeway on reports of a crash. Officers arrived and found that a bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car that took off from the scene.

Details surrounding the moments that led up to the accident have not been released, but video from the scene showed a heavy police presence throughout the early morning hours. Detectives say they are still actively looking for the car but no information about the suspect vehicle was immediately released.

