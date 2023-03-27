Bicyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash near Loop 101 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a car early Monday morning, just off the Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, not far from the off-ramp of the Loop 101 freeway on reports of a crash. Officers arrived and found that a bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car that took off from the scene.

Details surrounding the moments that led up to the accident have not been released, but video from the scene showed a heavy police presence throughout the early morning hours. Detectives say they are still actively looking for the car but no information about the suspect vehicle was immediately released.

