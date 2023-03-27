Alleged Phoenix child molester accused of faking death to run away to Indiana

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an alleged child molester from Phoenix faked his death and took off to Indiana before investigators found him last week. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Christen Allen Wright was arrested on Friday evening at a home in Sellersburg, Indiana.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, El Mirage Police Department, and Jeffersonville, Indiana Police Department began trying to find Wright after they got information that he was in Indiana. Arizona police told Indiana investigators that Wright tried to trick detectives into believing he was dead. Investigators say he drove to a hospital in Arizona and had an acquaintance call his family and tell them he died, and they needed to go pick up his belongings from the hospital. Wright then fled the state, traveling over 1,700 miles to Indiana.

Investigators tracked Wright to the home. He was taken into custody for felony warrants, including sexual misconduct with a minor, molestation of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held in Clark County Jail and will be extradited to Maricopa County.

