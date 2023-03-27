3 injured after shooting at house party in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including two teens, were injured after a shooting at a house party in Buckeye on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called after gunshots were heard during a house party near 193rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street, just east of Jackrabbit Trail. MCSO says at least three victims were shot, including one adult and two teens. All victims drove themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway to find out what led up to the shooting. MCSO has not released information on suspects yet.

