2 teen boys, man face murder charges in shooting death of 5-year-old in Tempe

The three suspects were identified as Charles Adams (left), Demarcus Frazier (center) and Freddy Patterson (right).
The three suspects were identified as Charles Adams (left), Demarcus Frazier (center) and Freddy Patterson (right).(Tempe Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police say two teenage boys and a 30-year-old man are facing multiple felony charges including first-degree murder after a shooting left a 5-year-old dead last week.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, authorities revealed the names of the three suspects arrested in connection to the shooting that also injured two other children. Police say 16-year-old Freddy Patterson, 17-year-old Charles Adams, and 30-year-old Demarcus Frazier have all been booked into jail and will be charged as adults. Last week, Arizona’s Family reported that Tempe police worked with a U.S. Marshals Service task force to make the arrests.

“This was an extremely tragic homicide; one that just rocks the core of everyone in the community and the police department alike,” said Sgt. Greg Bacon.

Investigators say that the shooting happened just before midnight near Interstate 10 and Broadway Road on Mar. 21. Authorities believe the victims, a group of seven, were at a stoplight near 48th Street along Broadway when they recognized those in another vehicle and believed they were being targeted. While details on their exact relationship are still unknown, detectives say someone in the victims’ car asked them to leave the area, but couldn’t because there blocked by other traffic. When the light turned green, the car continued eastbound into Tempe and the three men then followed. A short time later, Patterson, Adams and Frazier then fired at least 24 rounds using at least two weapons, investigators said. Police say the victims continued on the road for a short while, before running away, fearing for their life. Detectives added that they don’t believe anyone inside the victim’s car was armed or fired back at the suspects.

Police say the victims were identified as:

  • A 14-year-old who was uninjured
  • An 18-year-old who was uninjured
  • A 16-year-old passenger who was uninjured
  • A 2-year-old passenger who was uninjured
  • A 17-year-old passenger who was shot
  • An 8-year-old passenger who was shot
  • A 5-year-old who was shot and killed

All three suspects are facing first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

52nd Street and Broadway Road in Tempe, Arizona
52nd Street and Broadway Road in Tempe, Arizona(azfamily)

