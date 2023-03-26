Two teens injured in Glendale shooting; no arrests

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Glendale late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, Glendale police were called to a shooting near 67th and Glendale Avenues. Officers arrived and found two teen girls, ages 13 and 17, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both are expected to survive.

Police say they have not made any arrests, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

