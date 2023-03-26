March Mayhem
Temperatures warming back up Tuesday, Wednesday

The Phoenix weather is warming back up this week.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for a quiet end to the weekend with cooler temperatures and perfect conditions for catching the last Sunday of Spring Training!

The Phoenix area should see a high of only 70, more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year. As high pressure builds, temperatures will start to warm up, getting to the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another storm system arrives midweek, but it won’t bring nearly as much moisture into the state as the last one. Look for spotty showers on Thursday, breezes, and cooler temperatures. Our highs will drop to the low 70s for Thursday and Friday but temps should rebound into the upper 70s for the start of the weekend. Enjoy!

