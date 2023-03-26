Police looking for an oversized red spoon display stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you seen a giant red spoon? Police are investigating an unusual theft that happened at a Phoenix Dairy Queen on Friday night.

On Saturday, someone called 911, reporting that the large red spoon statue outside of the Dairy Queen near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road had been stolen. Phoenix police say the 15-foot spoon was taken sometime between the night of March 24 and the early morning of March 25.

An investigation is underway, and police say no suspects have been identified or contacted.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.