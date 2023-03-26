March Mayhem
MPG School of Irish Dance to send 7 Arizona dancers to World Championship

Michael Patrick Gallagher brought some students to Good Morning, Arizona!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Patrick Gallagher is sending 7 Arizona Irish dancers to the World Championship competition for Irish Dance in Montreal next month!

Gallagher is a two-time World Champion himself and a former principal dancer from Riverdance. 6,000 participants will attend the competition, and less than 1% of the world’s Irish dancers qualify for Worlds. MPG was opened in 2004 and teaches children of all ages. Ann Paitel also teaches at the school, having been dancing traditionally since 1993.

Want to learn more about the school? Click here!

