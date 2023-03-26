March Mayhem
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car during a police pursuit, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERCULES, Calif. (AP) - A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car in the San Francisco Bay Area during a police pursuit, authorities said Friday.

A 20-year-old man suspected of driving the stolen vehicle fled on foot after the crash Thursday but was later arrested, Hercules police Chief Joseph Vasquez said in a statement.

Ralph E. White III, of Vallejo, was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of evading a police officer and causing death or great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle, Vasquez said. He was being held in lieu of $375,000 bail. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Vasquez said officers received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate Highway 80. A Hercules police officer saw the vehicle exit the highway and began a pursuit after the driver of the Mazda began to accelerate, he said.

The SUV then crashed into the woman’s car in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The 31-year-old mother died at the scene. Her two boys were taken to a hospital, he said.

