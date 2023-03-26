March Mayhem
Man claims self-defense in shooting death at Phoenix home

Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a house near 43rd Avenue and Glendale Road.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a house near 43rd Avenue and Glendale Road.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting that happened at a Phoenix home Friday morning, and the suspect who allegedly shot him is claiming self-defense.

Around 9 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a house near 43rd Avenue and Glendale Road. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 59-year-old Kenneth McNie, with a gunshot wound. McNie was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police were investigating, they contacted another man who said he was involved in the shooting. The man was detained and told detectives the shooting was in self-defense; he was later released.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review this investigation to determine any charges.

