Cooler than normal temperatures for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a cold morning across the state, but sunshine has helped temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Valley.

Our average temperature for this time of the year is 81 degrees, and we have been well below that this week. However, temperatures should inch closer to normal as we head into the new work week, with Wednesday looking to be the warmest of the next seven with a high temperature of 80 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will slowly build over the region, which will keep up dry and kick off that warming trend. But then we can expect a slight change by Thursday, including an increase in clouds, wind, and the chance for rain.

A trough will move from California east into Arizona, and there is a very slight chance of rain around the Phoenix metro area Thursday night. As a result, temperatures will drop from 80 degrees Wednesday to only 67 Thursday. With much cooler air with this system and as we head into the new month of April, temperatures will run slightly below normal.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.