Suspects wanted for hit-and-run near ASU West campus in Phoenix
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:25 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted for a hit-and-run near ASU’s West campus in Phoenix on Friday night. The collision happened near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Investigators haven’t said how many people were injured in the crash. The intersection is currently shut down and there’s no estimated time for reopening.
The suspects are described as two Hispanic men between 17-20 years old. They were last seen wearing black jackets and blue jeans. Anyone with information or has seen the suspects is asked to call ASU Police at 480-965-3456.
